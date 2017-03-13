Transcript for Major storm expected to bring over foot of snow to Northeast

Happy Monday happy snow star and a lot of people our audience saying I'm in. Contingency. Left I'm being serious and here on giant bag and pack also meteorologist. And the coroner Sam you may now hurt by issues she doesn't want Cummins in the light. Just her hand gently yet which he's going to be reading questions that you guys asks them if you are unfazed by watching us there. You can ask questions and happy there. You can even get a little forecast specifically for your neighborhood he'd like. So first I get that broad brush such a big daily just plagued New York City public schools closed. And I want to turn Albert that this is really the map that we start out with because it just allows you to see every thing that's an excellent got. Winter weather advisories for all the snow that fly right now the radar which we can show later but basically. Much of southern Michigan although it down the Paducah Kentucky snowing right now. Through all Ohio and then a move tonight and meet a coastal storm until it's not really just one storm. It's too. Coming to get it's funny this place is cool countries that have kids accidentally. Two tornadoes kindling that doesn't happen but to students. This is the K if this is what can happen so. That leaves us with winter storm warnings from Virginia. Northern Virginia here to parts of West Virginia and the Pennsylvania although it to mean and then the blizzard warnings and I guess they can. If the watches under the warning that it is. Blizzard warnings for coastal New Jersey. New York City much of Long Island coastal Connecticut and the blizzard watch stretches up to Boston that's just a function of time so that will likely become a warning. Soon. Let's go ahead and focus and then. On different parts we have the western side just to show again that it is something. A cake with. So the low is right now position in the midwest but as it moves east you can see this actually. All I it's a little farther east and that. In southern Indiana and that's known Allen 799475. Through Michigan and Ohio it's now. And then we focused on. Him on the stream. In the northeast so this is the map that everybody Ecstasy right. Doesn't the broad brush Elena and the size warrior immediate location and left asking a question here. The local ABC station is really the best bet because they are. Focused on little intricacies if allegations all of those things but this is and the broad look at what we think the snow totals and up went. Washington DC it right it's right on that rain snow line so you'll get. Heavy snow how long absence now starting tonight into early tomorrow morning that's gonna determine you're snow totals I was looking earlier and DC looked and a little Wear and I think two to Fuller. It well so you could be in the west and suburbs of Washington DC northwest and get a significant amount more eight inches where somebody you know. Ten miles southeast. It's half of that or less. And so this is what we're thinking going into lake Philadelphia. Right on the cusp there of the fifteenth I think there's still in the ten to fifteen. New York City still right on the line of ten to fifteen scene deal. Even Hoboken or west and needed just over in new Jersey's Sam what town town and Lynn Harris. Picked could be different pictures. I didn't plant that at bat away and it just and looping them to get. And then Long Island ends up with a little lack. Then West End peak. A couple of factors which we'll talk about I think. It doesn't mean it doesn't mean it in her asks. Correct very great points of the heaviest now basically north and west of here up in the the Poconos. Certainly in that elevation that that's gonna kick up your totals. And then impacts delicate left an unmanned ballistic. Turtle boy out there doing well and is also. You know after some mean we'll have more essentially. Itself I think it's important to do comedic timing friends are doing it did not elect academy can and that he's in Allen a pet. So let's back it up this is the RPM I think those are short term computer models and basically it takes us starting off tonight. DC that's at 9 o'clock PM. Washington DC ceased at the snow in IDC that pink that rain snow line that's where the wintry mix of freezing is. And everybody south of there is still rain that point again starting tonight. Now moves it up ball to Meyer is in there overnight midnight Philadelphia. New York City to 3 AM and watch again where that heavy the darker blue that's close to the pink. That's advocates see one to even three inch snowfall rates for out act. That's trees. And strong winds the winds we will get to two we're gonna focus on but also noticed someone it was asking northern Delaware look at Delaware for example. It's a Delaware. Is right on the rain snow line but then a majority of it stays warm enough that they're in the rain. So then the wraparound comes you get snow afterwards even nice started raining and make out what a bust. You could still get some wraparound snell after everybody's clinical. To invite this beautiful stormont. Then look at coastal Connecticut now we're at 2 o'clock in the afternoon Washington DC it's clear. At 2 o'clock right here at the smell or any of the mixture that spend there is gone. Just some wraparound bans after that. By New York City in the afternoon and is allowed it lately it doesn't along Knight now. Really it's it's a Tuesday. Event. Yes and and then you can see it hadn't. And please. Bank in the makings. It's. Okay. And then. 345. Keep current pets and your. There react so that's when like the bulk of it goes away by 7 PM you'll stealthy some wraparound snow. But much of it is gone the look at Boston even with the rapping in rain. From the ocean you know that's either gonna be right on the line there are start to rain on top ears now. Fascinating. Oh yeah. Writes a Wednesday. For example I have left financial that it is supposed to come home right Wednesday at 4 o'clock at that we're gonna cancel because of the storm. Just giving that indication New York City Wednesday night for pianists don't it's gone it was gone almost 24 hours before that so it's a very quick moving storm reports as. If it had something blocking it that even be more accurate. Yes so Tuesday is the day from most people Tuesday at the data all the flights are canceled Robbins Clinton's camp apparently and she texted me. Cell rpm models these ended after computer models that printout different numbers for different places in Philly just. Interesting to look at this is kind of part of how we eve forecast r.s which charity showed you in this scenario. Some of the heaviest elements as this is significant and and is consistent through all models with that again that northeast Pennsylvania starts to pick up look at that eighteen class. York city they have seventeen here fifteen Philadelphia remember this is just one computer model. One almost blocking the screen because I want him I want everybody to sailboat. Anders said that's. The European stats are really beef up those totals up there while. Still DC ending up on the lower rent New York City around that but I think coastal we are understanding that the rain mixing in. And being read on that heavy line is going to be a big deal and then finally the GFS which is the American model. While they while behind DC fifteen year high everybody. And then finally this is San Spain because we were just there just for fun. Wall. Nam which is the shorter term. Yup. We're mostly thankless and galleries. And thinking how could get forty hence it is. But at the other biggest part of this dormant and the and you alluded to it says saint six inches of Snelling in one of those areas that's in the five to ten. Also I have wind gusts. 3545. At points up to sixty miles per hour so I hope that beach 48 in Atlantic City 55 the gusts this is to a clack. Tomorrow afternoon. And that's why this is such a big deal that's why we're under blizzard warning blizzard. A very less than to have. Doesn't means a significant amount snell it means that you nets now with visibility less than a quarter mile or. You have 35 now gusts epic amount are sustained winds factory plus butler's and that's what we intend to have tomorrow. Hence the blizzard. And then look at the acting boss and was huge earlier that down but still 55. You haven still at 55 all the way through tomorrow. And that is going to be affecting a lot of coastal flights to unit the snow starts to taper off and have a 9 o'clock and national flight. If they haven't can't. You still have the wind to contentment. And finally. Before you guys we have any questions amend that coastal flood warnings sell up to three foot surged. Ways to fifteen feet this is the kind that time we see them only that icy gross weather at the coast which have been huge waves coming in. Let's have had tied to and you notes we'll check those out yet. But you if you combine that at any point. You're gonna have issues so close to flat. Chicago lake effect snow let's do it let's move this thing we move. The timing go back of arson Chicago already had you know a couple inches this morning when it's not a big deal that word normal went there however since December's so in January and February. We're nearly analysts and should. Cell having even. The last night got this morning is significant and then this is what happens over on this computer here you can follow us in a back just make sure he's and then yeah. So this is tonight he can't have that hole that developed already cleared out that you say are we done un I am not. And remember is how the band sets up by where in Chicago for five years. I live finger up in Grand Rapids, Michigan seasonally effective fairy. Bandy. So if this is just art that's that actual city of Chicago Evanston picks up another six inches. Chicago doesn't and then it starts to move and because Morgan northerly factions everybody will get some. But it's more those hours of you know back against. So it's Tuesday that's too Landry 4567. Through the morning hours and then even in the afternoon look at that's for clock so then Ali you know Joliet into northwest Indiana monsters get. You're likely will get more snow on mostly need itself that is only. Now. It. Ellis simple Buick at 6 AM tomorrow there asking about flights. I mean now. Me and it's going to be it's the end remember that we're talking about. In Texas southern Delaware say Delaware as we showed he can expect him must bring up here. Now that lifted our PM there against the Delaware let's focus in on southern Delaware since that's where Hu who is yet she answer the question. Affect so going back. Status lake. OK so there's midnight southern Delaware you're still rain rain rain rain rain rain rain can't picture there. Heavy rain. He is an actor and very winds and coastal flooding if you're at coast sexual act. I mean winds meaning thirty to fifty so windy. Munich questions. Salmon on. Him check. That's let's just look at enhancing. Good thing impact of that because of a heart partly I'm conference thirty seconds point five seconds at a top hat for self funded build them and you. So let's let that this is one computer out to grant that this is they are PM let's Alfred timing it's decent could be a little early sometimes. Correct so this is meanwhile late morning early afternoon for a New Hampshire Maine. 3 o'clock. Yep extremely windy somebody actually was asking me from Rochester they are saying we need one mile per hour gusts at the going to be like that for Rochester and not. Now this is a coastal more coastal event however New Hampshire remains definitely gets. Some of that have you and and then really still goes till. I think it was five yes. Early morning Wednesday. That's New Hampshire. An accident. Let's go back that. Beginning at that. That's this one. That wound rusty M held WS eight. I did it S and load. Things. So tight line again in the ten to fifteen between them and who gets fat ten although this was wrapped around a sister Tuesday that we get out. Bob. Enemy and now. Graham Graham. Can we go to your breath on this fungus coastal you gonna get the wind and promised that again you could see fifty fat not gusts pretty easily. Which could take down parlance number this is that it almost what we call the severe category so it's like in and you have a sustained 3545. Mile pro and that's going to be a big Dielman got tired. And here's this now. Easley starting. By late morning. Yet and I Nan. Then head east now at the new now act and see that rain snow line that pink line. Gets right on June the coast. The out disease that both aren't aren't he's repeats that long it's really well. And then gone 8 o'clock o'clock. PM. So it depends on where you are an island actually pretty. And if thinking is that your questions and how can hang. You're leaving me he hasn't been. If the that the low ends up farther east. That means they'll have more snow closer to the coastal have less of that mixing have less that the totals will be higher cost. Right now it appears an especially with the act yen looks. Almost like Raines on top of some places. Can't look to be in front hero at a heaters. Because it march. Yes and either way even if you move below ten miles east there's still parts of northeastern Pennsylvania western news northern New Jersey. And Alley to. And there. Yes. It does make it so interesting and it and spanned. I always tell the story about her snowfall ratios we talk about it that a rule on that one inch of precipitation rain would be ten inches of snow and so that's how you forecast in general. But then that changes depending on geography. Upper air. A lot of things of variables can make that lake effect changes he ratio you can have a ratio one money. Instead or one to five and that cuts are not significantly so. You're saying that. Scranton the ground zero would have a difference she. Ireland. So yeah that's kind of storm it's very very. Exciting but also exciting only if you stay out of it so hopefully all of you have either already had to plans canceled schools obviously canceling all over the place.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.