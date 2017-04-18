Transcript for Man gets 25 years in 1979 case of missing boy Etan Patz

And it turned out to be breaking news in the eighth Tom Bates murder trial paid Hernandez the man convicted of killing the six year old. In that infamous kidnapping case has just been sentenced you'll spend at least 25 years in prison. The decision happening just a short time ago policies over Tim Fleischer live alarming now with the details and reaction tam. And live Pedro Hernandez was sentenced as you point out to 25 years to life for both the felony murder and the kidnapping of eight on page. Which occurred thirty years ago. The sentence must run concurrently and he must serve at least 25 years. Hernandez in court did not speak but through his attorney claimed that he is innocent his attorney said it is not a statement but rather a fact that he is an innocent man. The most emotional or dramatic moment though came when Stanley and Julie hates the parents of young a ton stood before the court. And with Stanley glaring at Pedro Hernandez said and I quote. We now know the dark secret in your head I will never forgive you you were the monster in your own nightmares. Later Stanley had this to say along with district attorney Cyrus fan. I was a little angry today at. The perpetrators. I'm nameless faceless person for decades. Now I know what the face of evil looks life. And he's finally convicted what this case in part. Demonstrates to me. Is that these survivors in these victims in cases that are cold or believe COLT. Are not going to be forgotten. And district attorney Cyrus Vance also said that he hoped. That witness sentencing today that somehow in some way a burden has been lifted off of the shoulders of the peaks family. Reporting live in lower Manhattan to Fleischer channel seven eyewitness needs.

