Transcript for Man, 66, sets world speed record on motorcycle

This is what breaking a world weapon. Looks and sounds like. Sitting on that bike heeding an average speed of human and 84 miles per hour. 66 year old Ralph Hudson. You when everything goes right. There's no it's no big deal to go that. Old but it is this LA native owns a small shop in Glendale. And was not the favorite to break the world record in Bolivia Hudson was up against seasoned professional out lamb. And at an altitude of 121000 feet conditions were also a challenge. I felt a little bit of wind pressure went morning. It moved off one side and you know move it back with stick in the shoulder operate in the outer thing. Hudson began Racine back in 1970 but took a 28 here are hiatus to take care of his family. But speed kept calling his name. And I can't be that guy who always talked about it never did it. From again it is true. Now it's 66 years old at a world record holder Hudson still has no plans of slowing down. In fact he's working on setting another record the goal is to try to get this thousand CC bike to do. 300 miles now. Darche Phillips ABC seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.