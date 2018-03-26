Transcript for Man with armor, gun arrested at train station

Chicago police have arrested a man they say was and body armor and carrying swat team gear. Detectives say he also had a loaded gun police say the California man was picked up at at Chicago's the Union Station after a bomb sniffing dog detected explosive residue. On an unattended bag investigators think this white. Gear was stolen from New York City. A man wanted for taking a teenage girl to Mexico is now being held on half a million dollars bail. 45 year old Kevin Esther Lee was arraigned Sunday in Allentown Pennsylvania he and sixteen year old Amy you went missing three weeks ago. Police say Esther Lee had been checking you out of school by pretending to be her stepfather. Esther Lee's wife says her husband who reached out to her after his arrest. He did try to reach me several times from Miami prison. I do not accept any of his phone calls. Now that he is back in Lehigh county he has not tried to reach me at all I feel like I don't. I don't want to hear excuses. I don't wanna here that he's sorry. There's no. Words. There's he up and left his four children. The police say S Julianne you had developed a secret relationship. You was returned to her family unharmed. Esther Lee faces felony charges of interference with the custody of a child. Stacy says she's now moving forward with the divorce and will fight for custody of their four girls.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.