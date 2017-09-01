Transcript for Man Arrested After Breaching Security at Chicago O'Hare

Osgood in today's other top headlines not a security incidentally that's right guys man is under arrest now after breaching a security checkpoint at O'Hare airport. Authorities say he tried to get on a Spirit Airlines flight without a boarding pass and then attacked two police officers and two TSA agents. He's now undergoing a psychiatric evaluation. And a new threat from North Korea Kim Jung whose regime is claiming it could conduct its first test of an inter continental missile anytime and anywhere. Defense Secretary asked Carter says any missile fired toward the US or an ally will be shot down.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.