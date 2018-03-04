Transcript for Man arrested in brutal murder of 20-year-old New Jersey student

Twenty year old Danny Diaz Delgado was laid to arrest this past weekend but his parents still cannot accept the fact that he's gone and what happens when it can Danny's mother all the Diaz says quote Hugh was a good person who glowed with a love of god and now he's dead. Investigators say it was two weeks ago when Diaz Delgado found an online ad from someone. Believed to be 29 year old Rufus Thompson of Trenton selling a used PlayStation PS four. Then he left home that night to meet with the cellar somewhere in the east ward section of the city. But Danny never came home. The next day a passer by found the as the battles body face down in the ass and paint creek in nearby Hamilton township whose bound with duct. And an electrical cord and you can shop repeated. Earlier today Rufus Thompson appeared for court hearing on charges including murder robbery and kidnapping. Meanwhile all the Diaz says the world lost something special and her son. We didn't mean she says quote he was a warrior we Europe or family and he always fought to better himself he even said. One day I'll have a lot of money mom and will never be poor again. When I asked mrs. Diaz for her thoughts about the suspect her answer was simple. It was piecing. She says quote I want justice because every day it only gets harder to deal with this why would anyone do this to a person who never hurt anyone. Now though my son is in a better place.

