Man arrested for smuggling cobras in potato chip canisters

A California man has been arrested on a federal smuggling charge stemming from the seizure of a package that contained three live king cobras hidden inside potato chips canisters, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
0:35 | 07/26/17

