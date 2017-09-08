Transcript for Man attempts push-up world record to help homeless veterans

Yeah. I really good but doesn't do much by Saturday night and I'll manage just. Really good I really do good but doesn't have produced thousands left off really cool but we do know what our record an eight hour twelve hour calling for a second. And North Africa. They leave their families. It was Brothers. Friends they come back. Yeah what would it go she even if you've guy I don't like the veils I set up he doesn't know. Need to make them. Or.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.