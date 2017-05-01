Man Caught on Camera Trying to Break into Spy Shop

Breaking into a shop filled with surveillance cameras may not be the smartest move, says the store's owner.
0:39 | 01/05/17

Transcript for Man Caught on Camera Trying to Break into Spy Shop
The probably the last place new and wanna try to burglarized it. It. We got whole bunch of surveillance camera is. We got hitting cameras. We also need GPS tracking device that is audio recording devices. And in all we didn't one over the border. Right against them. Many comes back basically kicks the door again tries to push it with his hands. Many walks away. I don't know why you would try to robbing a spice or guys probably not the smartest criminal.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

