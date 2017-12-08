Man charged with murder for plowing into crowd in Charlottesville: Police More James Alex Fields, Jr. of Maumee, Ohio, faces one count of second degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding and one count of hit-and-run after the incident, which sent pedestrians flying. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Man charged with murder for plowing into crowd in Charlottesville: Police This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Man charged with murder for plowing into crowd in Charlottesville: Police

