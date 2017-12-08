Man charged with murder for plowing into crowd in Charlottesville: Police

James Alex Fields, Jr. of Maumee, Ohio, faces one count of second degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding and one count of hit-and-run after the incident, which sent pedestrians flying.
1:41 | 08/12/17

