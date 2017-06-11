Transcript for Man who chased church shooting suspect speaks out

Is the people that church. The friends of mine. Her family. And then over time I heard a shot I knew you have probably represented. A life. I was scared to death. I was. I was scared for me I'm scared forever one of their own. Parents cared for my own family that just lived less than a block away. I. I'm no hero. Hanging on him not. I think. My god oh my lord. Protected me and gave me. The skills to do. What needed to be done. As is worst record gotten there faster but. I didn't know I didn't know what was happening.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.