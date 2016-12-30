Man Claims Police Brutality After Body Cam Shows Officer Pushing Him

More
Police declined to comment on the video. 
2:30 | 12/30/16

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man Claims Police Brutality After Body Cam Shows Officer Pushing Him
And it hold it. Oh. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. A year later. Oh. Yeah. And and the. Yeah. But you do way to read eyewitness in a what you saw. Right I don't think I did wrong. Read about what it arguably whatever you saw just trying to you don't have to calculate he may have done wrong all of that you. It is right that much that you saw that you don't make anything not okay did obviously. Here that college which you hurtful or your heart what is the Kelly we'll. I think I thought RA here you know well. And Alan. And etiquette. Not. You write what you want to write whatever you ought to be an honest that you ultimately knuckled four. Not good contact information here. And then. If you. On. And there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44477993,"title":"Man Claims Police Brutality After Body Cam Shows Officer Pushing Him","duration":"2:30","description":"Police declined to comment on the video. ","url":"/US/video/man-claims-police-brutality-body-cam-shows-officer-44477993","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2016 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.