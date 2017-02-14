Transcript for Man convicted of killing Etan Patz, boy missing since 1979

Here live at the courthouse and. And that verdict coming in just moments ago it is. Found Pedro Hernandez was found guilty. I'll felony murder in the second degree and also kidnapping. In the in the death and the disappearance of a tone peach back in May of 1979. I can tell you this was a very emotional truck it was a much shorter trial. This time around this was the second trial the first trolley me were call ended in a miss trial one jury juror was the lone holdout. Against conviction at that point in time. More than a year is going past and now the trial was set again and again they streamline the case. And it lasted only a matter of a few weeks as opposed to a number of weeks the last time. That west jury. Deliberated for eighteen days. This jury deliberated for half of that nine days. There was. The Astros from reed backs not a lot of questions and comments coming from the jurors. About information they needed but they spent long days here. Going over all of the evidence they had asked for a number of pieces of evidence from time to time. And they were able to walk to come to their verdict just a short time ago again. Pedro Hernandez would work is eight as as a stock person in a Delhi near the scene where a time was last seen. It was he disappeared back in May of 1979. And now he has been found guilty people tremendous help felony murder in the second degree and kidnapped. Reporting live in lower Manhattan Tim Fleischer channel seven Eyewitness News. He made available to reporters to answer questions. They're going to the judge is going to talk to the jurors in their resumes set aside for them we understand that. 08 tons father who's followed this trial very closely. Is his going to speak you know very short period time and that then perhaps we will hear from the Jewish after that. Thank you so much Tim Fleischer live on the scene.

