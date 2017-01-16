Transcript for Man Describes Girl He Raised Who Was Kidnapped as a Newborn

Talk to us about your daughter. What's he like guns a bullet do it wouldn't this place is killed seemingly safe in his name I gave up you know switching. As well when my peers and learned he told me winnow it says she's pregnant and that was it I was happy as a member of razor these some of reformists who was you don't. You're our there today women into he's so full of genetics remember just below my life. The for the mummy SARS beautiful. Beautiful simple don't consider this beautiful little more is welcome to hear now. What happened. She still much up. To settlement they. Mena house. Went to everything she still much. I mean on this there was no moment. She still months ago. To know the circumstances. Raising lived through you know they can plan to do everything you know from birth to change in that loosened. What can ride him by actually taught at a job. You know so she's not doing a person she told eventful. Eighteen is this not a day. I mean I don't kill me numbing they'll kill me is it oak point to yield men who kill me. And then see her struggle with this struggle within an opinion. Don't know which way to go in you know this on this valuable lesson can this be enough in his. Granted she's eighteen but she's still testing still looks I was won't be happy you know don't put them. Only dream that I handful I still have four you know me so wanted to be successful. So wouldn't have a home for him have a owned Korea incidents I just wanted to be successful publics of the B. Alex has some in ago. When I taught us what what we shall not them children you know this to be positive and can be successful you seem like a pretty tough guy who. Bugger off this if he had to be around she was. To put a smile on everybody thinks it is not an everybody she was that person that person. Pat that she was here's the of the most definitely if that the you know most definitely. But never named it was a name that carried foot twin. Anybody and no need new level headed bill and a pregnant will be Alexis Kelly. Everybody can. Does person this does this person.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.