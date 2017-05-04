Man dies trying to eat doughnut in shop's eating challenge

More
A man trying to eat a half-pound doughnut in 80 seconds as part of a doughnut shop's eating challenge has choked to death in Denver.
0:26 | 04/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man dies trying to eat doughnut in shop's eating challenge
A reminder of the dangers of food challenges. A man died at a donut shop in Denver while trying to eat a half pound donut and under eighty seconds. That challenge has now been suspended and all of the donut chain's locations. And this comes after a young woman from New Jersey died during another food challenge Caitlin Nelson whose father died in the 9/11 attacks. Passed away after choking during a pancake eating contests at her college.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46590382,"title":"Man dies trying to eat doughnut in shop's eating challenge","duration":"0:26","description":"A man trying to eat a half-pound doughnut in 80 seconds as part of a doughnut shop's eating challenge has choked to death in Denver.","url":"/US/video/man-dies-eat-doughnut-shops-eating-challenge-46590382","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.