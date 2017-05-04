Transcript for Man dies trying to eat doughnut in shop's eating challenge

A reminder of the dangers of food challenges. A man died at a donut shop in Denver while trying to eat a half pound donut and under eighty seconds. That challenge has now been suspended and all of the donut chain's locations. And this comes after a young woman from New Jersey died during another food challenge Caitlin Nelson whose father died in the 9/11 attacks. Passed away after choking during a pancake eating contests at her college.

