Man dies weeks after hitting $1M lottery payday

Donald Savastano, 51, was diagnosed with stage four cancer after cashing in his winnings from a scratch-off ticket.
0:41 | 02/01/18

Awake tonight for the man who died from cancer just 23 days after winning a one million dollar lottery. Donald sentenced on outlived upstate but he grew up on Long Island earlier this month he collected his New York lottery check. After winning American millionaire to pick at the time he said he had his plans for his winnings. Isn't going. Jeanne bill alive. Probably gonna go get me. And I don't know probably golf vacation. Non said that vacation saddest on a went to the doctor. And shortly afterwards he was diagnosed with stage four brain and lung cancer. He died on Friday his funeral is tomorrow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

