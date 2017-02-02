Man Finds Golden Can, Wins Super Bowl Tickets for Life

More
Lyle Randa, 52 of Wichita, Kansas, won Bud Light's Super Bowl tickets for life sweepstakes.
0:36 | 02/02/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man Finds Golden Can, Wins Super Bowl Tickets for Life
We gotta go okay. I've never been. The world. How we'll hear.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45229886,"title":"Man Finds Golden Can, Wins Super Bowl Tickets for Life","duration":"0:36","description":"Lyle Randa, 52 of Wichita, Kansas, won Bud Light's Super Bowl tickets for life sweepstakes.","url":"/US/video/man-finds-golden-wins-super-bowl-tickets-life-45229886","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.