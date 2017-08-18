Man grabs drive-thru cash register through window

Miami Police are searching for the suspect connected to the burglary caught on surveillance camera showing him stealing a cash register from a Burger King.
0:16 | 08/18/17

Transcript for Man grabs drive-thru cash register through window
And this wasn't your pick up at the drive through window of a Miami Burger King. The fix unknown in the Booth and pried open the locked window and then you can see takes the cash register and off he goes. Gives Nvidia and disconnect the cable runs off hasn't been seen since you would just.

