Man inspecting carnival ride falls to his death

The accident occurred as the man was working at the Kiwanis Club Fair in Alexander City, Alabama.
0:25 | 04/26/18

A horrible accidents out affair and Alabama worker falling thirty feet to his death while trying to fix a wide. Police in Alexander city northeast of Montgomery says the worker was a vendor of the ring of fire ride while he was inspecting that ride. He lost his footing and fell the ride was not in service at the time the incident under investigation.

