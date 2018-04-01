Man killed after being punched by teen and falling onto subway tracks in Brooklyn

More
A man in his 60s was killed today after he was punched by another man and tumbled back onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn, New York, ABC station WABC reported.
0:50 | 01/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man killed after being punched by teen and falling onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
Overnight police identified the victim killed after he was pushed onto the tracks in a Brooklyn subway station 65 year old. Yes and so Suarez was the victim of a seemingly. Random attack yesterday afternoon at the who had been talking to himself on the subway platform. The blow knocked Suarez unconscious and sent him onto the subway tracks. It's unknown how he was removed from the tracks but we believe good samaritans. Picked them up and placed him back onto the platform. Suarez was rushed to a hospital where hospital where. He even make get the man accused of attacking him was taken into custody at the scene underwent psychiatric evaluation charges against him are now pending.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52133939,"title":"Man killed after being punched by teen and falling onto subway tracks in Brooklyn","duration":"0:50","description":"A man in his 60s was killed today after he was punched by another man and tumbled back onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn, New York, ABC station WABC reported.","url":"/US/video/man-killed-punched-teen-falling-subway-tracks-brooklyn-52133939","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.