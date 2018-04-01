Transcript for Man killed after being punched by teen and falling onto subway tracks in Brooklyn

Overnight police identified the victim killed after he was pushed onto the tracks in a Brooklyn subway station 65 year old. Yes and so Suarez was the victim of a seemingly. Random attack yesterday afternoon at the who had been talking to himself on the subway platform. The blow knocked Suarez unconscious and sent him onto the subway tracks. It's unknown how he was removed from the tracks but we believe good samaritans. Picked them up and placed him back onto the platform. Suarez was rushed to a hospital where hospital where. He even make get the man accused of attacking him was taken into custody at the scene underwent psychiatric evaluation charges against him are now pending.

