Transcript for Man Recounts Emotional Moment He Fatally Shot State Trooper's Assailant

Now morning. I never would have dreamt. That I was gonna save somebody's life. Let alone. Take the life of another individual. That is something that will stick let me. As I was coming up on to the scene. Slowing down. I can see trooper Anderson's lights on and the players in the wrote. As I proceeded to go forward. I notice the suspect on top of to bring Anderson beating him in a savage way. I immediately pulled over. Responded to cheer for Anderson. My commands were ignored by the suspect as trooper Anderson called out for help. And I alleviated the threat to him. I firmly believe that that morning I was put there as colonel mill said said before. I'd gotten. It's difficult to think about that day still. I'm just thankful. That was able to respond. With the courage. Dignity grace employees. That ultimately saved trooper Henderson's life.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.