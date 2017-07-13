Transcript for Man rescued after getting locked inside bank’s ATM room

Police in Texas got their money's worth in the meantime during an unusual rescue. They helped the contractor who is trapped inside a Corpus Christi AT and and he didn't have his cell phone so we actually sent a note through the cash slot. It read space tell me I'm stuck in here and I don't have my phone please call might box and then he included his work had seen him. Some people thought it was a prank and some when finally called police. Or no we'll avoid the with the receipt you'll never see if that you and your life. That somebody stuck in the ATM machine it was just great. I can't believe he broke down the door and we're able to get him out. This after he spent two hours wanna room.

