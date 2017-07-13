Man rescued after getting locked inside bank’s ATM room

More
A contractor was changing out a lock at a Texas bank when he found himself trapped.
0:44 | 07/13/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man rescued after getting locked inside bank’s ATM room
Police in Texas got their money's worth in the meantime during an unusual rescue. They helped the contractor who is trapped inside a Corpus Christi AT and and he didn't have his cell phone so we actually sent a note through the cash slot. It read space tell me I'm stuck in here and I don't have my phone please call might box and then he included his work had seen him. Some people thought it was a prank and some when finally called police. Or no we'll avoid the with the receipt you'll never see if that you and your life. That somebody stuck in the ATM machine it was just great. I can't believe he broke down the door and we're able to get him out. This after he spent two hours wanna room.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48610895,"title":"Man rescued after getting locked inside bank’s ATM room","duration":"0:44","description":"A contractor was changing out a lock at a Texas bank when he found himself trapped.","url":"/US/video/man-rescued-stuck-inside-banks-atm-room-48610895","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.