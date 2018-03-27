Transcript for Man returns to baseball job 23 years after being wrongfully imprisoned

Not seeing your spot where I know you Gary Alexander the and I gotta work. In this the end oases reasonable. Amount on them. Didn't do it. The pass in the past now. As normal anger. Said closely in the closing night. When I was in I was miserable but now I didn't mind though he was behind me and spend almost. That mystery zone and almost grad when I'm home. Seeing them in the long. One is with the amount. April 5 by media.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.