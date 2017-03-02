Transcript for Man Sets Off Explosive Device at Cheesecake Factory

It's a frightening moments overnight as an explosion rocked the California restaurant police say a man threw homemade explosive device into the Cheesecake Factory in Pasadena. Sending panicked diners running heavy smoke filled the restaurant. No one was injured the suspect managed to get away witnesses say. He was dressed in all black. The war of words is heating up between president trumpet. And his apprentice replacement Arnold Schwarzenegger so the president used the national prayer breakfast to pray for Arnold. And the dismal ratings on the apprentice this season since the terminator took the Helm but Arnold fired back his own zinger. And a challenge. They hired a big big movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger to take my place. And we know how that turned a half. The ratings went right down that two oops it's been a total disaster. And I wanted to just pray for Arnold if we can for those rated Soka. He Donald. Have a great idea but of these switched jobs you do go would TV misses into an extra ingredients. And I think it would new job. When people can find them come the forget who. Well there's been no love lost between the two in recent months particularly after Schwarzenegger announced back in October that he would not be voting for the Republican presidential candidate. For the first time since becoming an American citizen 34 years ago.

