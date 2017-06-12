Man stealing AR-15 assault rifle from police car caught on surveillance video

More
Florida police are searching for a suspect who stole police equipment right out of a cop car, including an AR-15 assault rifle with three fully loaded magazines.
0:59 | 12/06/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man stealing AR-15 assault rifle from police car caught on surveillance video

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51617511,"title":"Man stealing AR-15 assault rifle from police car caught on surveillance video","duration":"0:59","description":"Florida police are searching for a suspect who stole police equipment right out of a cop car, including an AR-15 assault rifle with three fully loaded magazines.","url":"/US/video/man-stealing-ar-15-assault-rifle-police-car-51617511","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.