Man subdued after trying to breach cockpit on flight to Honolulu

More
The incident is under investigation.
3:00 | 05/19/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man subdued after trying to breach cockpit on flight to Honolulu

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47521270,"title":"Man subdued after trying to breach cockpit on flight to Honolulu","duration":"3:00","description":"The incident is under investigation.","url":"/US/video/man-subdued-breach-cockpit-flight-honolulu-47521270","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.