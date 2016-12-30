Transcript for Man Survives 30 Hours in Mountains After Getting Lost Snowshoeing

The man is telling his survival story after spending a night in the snow Wally fox Moore was stuck in the mountains of central Washington for thirty hours. He says he was out so showing when he made a wrong turn during a storm. On a wrong turn put in his snow that's almost as deep as he is tall. Offs were eventually built the fire and spent the night between two fallen trees unable to hike out with the snow so high. My main job was cystic keeps assault tiny fire going. Yeah until there was wind and snow blowing blowing yen but I was in but I was relatively protected. The fox Moore is a former search and rescue volunteer he's actually kept a card in his wallet he says for the last thirty years. With a list of ten essentials to survive in the wilderness. And he had everything on that list good job with him.

