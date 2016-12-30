-
Now Playing: Man Survives 30 Hours in Mountains After Getting Lost Snowshoeing
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Anchors' Resolutions and Hopes for 2017
-
Now Playing: NY Pizzeria Owner Wins $1M Lottery Prize
-
Now Playing: Manhunt in NYC for Escaped Prisoner Still Wearing Shackles
-
Now Playing: Ryan Seacrest Previews 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: New You for New Year's: Trends to Look Out for in 2017
-
Now Playing: Uber Expects Record High New Year's Eve Prices
-
Now Playing: Ryan Seacrest Gets Stuck in Elevator in Times Square
-
Now Playing: BASE Jumper Speaks Out From Hospital After Near-Death Fall
-
Now Playing: 1 Dead, 2 Injured After Family Falls from Chairlift
-
Now Playing: Winter Storm Expected for the New Year
-
Now Playing: NYPD Increases Times Square Security for New Year's Eve
-
Now Playing: 1 Dead After Fall from Colorado Chair Lift: Police
-
Now Playing: Retrial for Former North Charleston Officer Michael Slager Scheduled for March
-
Now Playing: A Tribute to Those Who Passed Away in 2016
-
Now Playing: Index: Woman Killed and 2 Children Injured at Ski Resort in Colorado
-
Now Playing: Police Forces and Mall Security Attempt to Stop String of Violent Mall Brawls
-
Now Playing: Increased Security for New Year's Eve at Major Cities Across US
-
Now Playing: New Years Confetti Test in Times Square
-
Now Playing: Fans Give Carrie Fisher Her Own Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame