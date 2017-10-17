Man survives 9 days after saying he was trapped in a manhole

More
A construction crew found Jason Courtney, who said he survived by eating ants and a snake.
0:50 | 10/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man survives 9 days after saying he was trapped in a manhole
This is this rob guy right here. As Jason Courtney talking about the moment he thought he was going to die trapped in a manhole in Houston for nine days. He says he was walking home from work when he cut across apart and fell into that open man. Yes so he broke his ankle and losses cell phone in the water of course so Courtney says all he could do was scream for help. For nine days finally a construction crew found him. I think the beaver Bernie. Senator. It's very serious Charlotte police magazine observed bringing sort of Larry sums. There'll. According is now recovering after undergoing surgery he says he survived by eating ants and even a snake.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50527793,"title":"Man survives 9 days after saying he was trapped in a manhole","duration":"0:50","description":"A construction crew found Jason Courtney, who said he survived by eating ants and a snake.","url":"/US/video/man-survives-days-trapped-manhole-50527793","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.