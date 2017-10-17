Transcript for Man survives 9 days after saying he was trapped in a manhole

This is this rob guy right here. As Jason Courtney talking about the moment he thought he was going to die trapped in a manhole in Houston for nine days. He says he was walking home from work when he cut across apart and fell into that open man. Yes so he broke his ankle and losses cell phone in the water of course so Courtney says all he could do was scream for help. For nine days finally a construction crew found him. I think the beaver Bernie. Senator. It's very serious Charlotte police magazine observed bringing sort of Larry sums. There'll. According is now recovering after undergoing surgery he says he survived by eating ants and even a snake.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.