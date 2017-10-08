Man walks on subway tracks in NYC

More
A man walking on the subway tracks in New York City halted a morning train and caused delays on multiple lines.
0:40 | 08/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man walks on subway tracks in NYC
I would try. You don't expect to be you know one entry. A and public. You're gonna threaten to begin lonetree. It. Our public.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49138244,"title":"Man walks on subway tracks in NYC","duration":"0:40","description":"A man walking on the subway tracks in New York City halted a morning train and caused delays on multiple lines.","url":"/US/video/man-walks-subway-tracks-nyc-49138244","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.