Transcript for Manhunt for registered sex offender parolee in California

The army stopped in the middle of an almond orchard bogged down in sand it was quickly surrounded. By a swat team would bear cat armored vehicles high powered rifles and canine cops at the rate. The first concern was the two children inside the police were able to get the three year old first take another look at the moment when the officer carries that child safety. The child came out of you. On his own on his own so we're grateful for that. Police then went inside and found the eleven month old he was also okay. Somehow the suspect 46 year old Steven houk was gone police searched the area with canines prior to. Us arriving on scene me there was quite a bit of a gap because of that unsafe conditions with the but the dust cloud so. We believe that that there's a possibility that he may have escaped at that time. The pursuit went through two counties starting in the mid city Wilshire area in Los Angeles. The suspect drove north to Bakersfield where he got on and off the 99 freeway several times. Okay. Finally exited Somerset avenue where he almost collided with Gordon Fleischer he says he stared right at him he was really rough. That was my film. A rough looking character either let's. Good news of trouble but skated investigator seahawk is a registered sex offender out of the state of organ who was on parole for sex offense. Possibly armed with a firearm. We've yet to retrieve a firearm from the scene. So we're still we're still actively searching for that as well.

