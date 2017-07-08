Manhunt underway after Missouri police officer killed at traffic stop

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified and released photo of a man they said is a person of interest in connection with the shooting: 39-year-old Ian McCarthy of Clinton.
0:35 | 08/07/17

I.

