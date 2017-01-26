Transcript for Man's Birthday Money From Mom Turns Him Into a Millionaire

Like that I eat. Should we got a life hasn't 5000 dollars each week for as long exercise Patrick lit the 28 Europe is now the talk him. Hearing these New York. After reading a five million dollar prize playing the New York lottery Africa to park it. Britain's leader. That's when we're happy December 20 his mom Andrea asked her youngest child to running errands she gave him some cash. I'm a little extra because it was his Dirk they. Patrick king appeared friendly deli and grocery in Brooklyn. And one at ten dollars set for life scratch off ticket. In this case sixteen was his lucky number here in the winner at first thought him to leave after you sure the he's a month. I know we'll have a ticketed is that you always got his ticket actor lives in Queens and worked for Delta Airlines but his father to. Tells me he's keeping his job we'll make some small adjustments. Thanks to this big wave. My home town to live where obviously you know. The homey show mark is good. Patrick chose to take it one time lump sum payment abruptly 2.4 million dollars it's a first for this deli Mohammed sold him the winning ticket. What do you think. Who's lucky. Who most and which got me thinking let's make it to. I gave it a go scratched and was disappointed didn't see Americans scanned the ticket and then Mohamed helped me out. Yeah. I was a winner fifty dollars richer. We have in the newly suspected they haven't found right act isn't. We have doesn't come you I guess.

