Marine who lost both legs takes on 31 marathons in 31 days

Rob Jones, a Marine who lost his legs in 2010 to an explosion while overseas in Afghanistan, is traveling the country to run 31 marathons in 31 days while raising money for wounded veteran charities.
1:22 | 10/17/17

Comments
Transcript for Marine who lost both legs takes on 31 marathons in 31 days

