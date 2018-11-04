Transcript for Marjory Stoneman Douglas' school board rejects arming staff members

Well teachers we're in the Florida school massacre took place will not to be armed two months after the shooting the Broward County school board has now rejected a state program. That would allow certain teachers and other school staff members to carry guns. Instead they want to redirect the funds to hire more school resource officers. Second America says it will stop lending money to companies that manufacture military style rifles available for civilians to bind. However the bank apparently has no plans to stop doing business with retailers that sell them.

