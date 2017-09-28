Transcript for Mark Zuckerberg's regrets about Facebook's fake news

So you know whole. Claims that phrase book pushed contents of transplant. During election now. That was sold means at ten. I'm all up. Mark Zuckerberg can't back. All sides were represented. Back and I'm that Bolton wrong as President Obama wants up burned abatement is played it well let me except you was you know I mean. There's no question we should ask us houses down does FaceBook have pat watch power. Well but you have to remind everybody I think that the hundreds of ants were placed in their by the Russians. And so and they mostly an all against Hillary Clinton ballot to down south how look at and that helped Cabrera took the money. I can detect the mine are at least he did. And then what happened after that he now he says he's sorry that it took the money and put the if this asset it that he didn't think it happened a day late adoption in our hot. The power feast a cat is its reach Camille when you have a platform that Regis so many people and you can count people. Providing fake news and they were playing by the way both sides of the abbey trump does it really and that if that they also helped him. But John you were fake stories and they were trying to create division so the and I both sides in the green candidates. Now people from both sides of the aisle have come to this table and said. Every one should be on the same page on this this is a problem. So the we actually need not only Mark Zuckerberg but we need Twitter was actually eating today with the senate and house intelligence we need to comport with everything they have because this is taser the Russian on Russian intervention in the company also used Twitter Twitter hasn't revealed anything that they get on your. Or you know I would now I was really shocked to learn that 62%. US adults get their news from FaceBook. And and so when you think about that it's the perfect place for the Russians how to track his influence. Our likes and they're still doing it apparently. They're a little old now is to amplify political discord and get this they're using hash tag. Attacks such as taken me and boycott and it fell. And black lives mattered to sort of so this division even today so that's pretty remarkable Amin. My my cousin just sent me this FaceBook article and he's like be careful because somebody put something in you drink you cool wake up and kick it could be gone. And I like straight to an uneven on the Mir and called 911 out that I was like are you serious where did you get this article from music FaceBook and I thought oh my goodness we're right back article goes way back articles that run on -- I can't just Marty and I like the salukis to quit but he's getting his moves well I I'm from what does it ever questioned his whereas Chrysler getting narratives to have some questioning how you. Carried out. Her perk I remember hearing him say that yes technology company he does not have a media company need just recently came out they actually it is and it must become a hideous jump. Responsibility for what goes on there he owns it I'm sorry and yeah. Umbrella Silicon Valley as so many great minds they need to team up because when President Obama calls. I mean he hasn't called me because I'm not as a warning for you or something you tapes he didn't listen and see if they need to be teaming up with people rate now. And the fact that this is I mean I I appreciate the -- now changing his tune but I think he needed to get on board to make. People always changed it to you when they did Paul busted. I mean is like listen you know this has happened you know this has happened he knew it was wrong what did you think what's gonna happen when you saw. All of that let you know you a couple of a couple of things up with they had nothing they created FaceBook groups with names like united Muslims of America. And they reported for instance Hillary Clinton admitted that US funded and armed al-Qaeda. You know I mean stuff like that yet why would you believe that then you cut its claim that kind of distant as it goes I see what it is said he thought McCain was the I was ice this is true fountain gap. This monopoly act really exciting when news for the timid thing is has wobbled then doesn't that. Slowed because of because for a while and Marty if you aren't wild people at work getting knocked out. And we talked about prosecutor general problem yeah how about we talked about this on the show him where someone had been knocked out at some point and and woken up and discovered yet they head. So there's going to be a lot of nasty fight was at what has happened and had to act it out what had happened but put all this other stuff I mean dozens the question. The question we have to ask ourselves. Is where is this news coming rock and then implanting in at a bright spot and who is doing it and it can you rule. Distinguish. The difference which he you know John McCain being the head of ice and Zia. And now acts someone saying you know when you're gonna lose all of Europe medical sources outside and yeah people need to look at the source of the infamy triple cannot currently. If you hit in three legitimate pleases and there's probably Cintron out there we could and does that have a track record not places that popped up three years and how powerful that one ad was my mom even called leagues and about leaving the show idea there was an all that I would not what it was in people like that it mom it was not people. And we had to John rate we're thought you know near dot com that will lay telling pastry and I knew it wasn't worried my hair. This story was put out that when we had the woman's Smart you know that I was wearing a shirt zodiac do you know about. They still see that said that I was wearing a shirt that had a bloody and Donald Trump on yeah now it's ultimately yet it for a shopping plus eight. They had thrown the Barnes and so you see we talk about the shirt I have on that's too tight and I've had. So you see a shout out. And people have not taken a down day I just let I don't put a great idea to put it back and it's you know you have to you have to really pay attention to stuff cause stuff instant you. And keeps popping up like bad debt is also a bad like a very. Except it's a dangerous track yet were Arlington fairs seem to know I didn't. His campaign to raise mother pointed yeah I had a straight woman out it's not my cream. When somebody wins. You cannot went into joyous. It's pretty.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.