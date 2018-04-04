-
Now Playing: Youth march 50 miles to mark 50 years since Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination
-
Now Playing: New England Patriots player may have thwarted school shooting: Police
-
Now Playing: The Rev. Jesse Jackson shares what he wishes he'd told MLK before he died
-
Now Playing: Wind and cold alerts for 23 states; more snow on the way
-
Now Playing: 'It was my mistake': Facebook CEO speaks out on privacy scandal
-
Now Playing: Alleged YouTube shooter broadcast her motive on its website: Police
-
Now Playing: Martin Luther King Jr. assassination marked with bells across the country
-
Now Playing: Footage shows woman shopping hours before plunge that killed family
-
Now Playing: Last shooting victim from Parkland massacre released from hospital
-
Now Playing: Rallies across the county commemorate Martin Luther King Jr.
-
Now Playing: Teacher by day: Educators share struggles in wake of rallies, classroom walkouts
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Jared Leto opens up about hitchhiking across the country
-
Now Playing: Students visit the tomb of Martin Luther King Jr.
-
Now Playing: Relatives of YouTube shooting suspect say they warned police
-
Now Playing: 8 tornadoes reported as storm moves across the heartland
-
Now Playing: Pilgrimage honoring King's dream teaches young men about marching toward freedom
-
Now Playing: Jury finds brother of millionaire responsible for Rebecca Zahau's death
-
Now Playing: YouTube shooting suspect was 'upset' with company's policies: Police
-
Now Playing: Bernice King reflects on her father's legacy
-
Now Playing: Restaurant owner helped victims after YouTube shooting: 'They were just in shock'