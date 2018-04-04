Transcript for Martin Luther King Jr. assassination marked with bells across the country

This is an ABC news special report. Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. now reporting from Memphis Tennessee Tom yeah that's. Good evening from here in Memphis were coming on the air at this hour as a nation joins in a solemn tribute. Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the fifteenth the anniversary of his assassination. His pivotal moment street in American history and the civil rights movement for decades to come. At six still one Memphis time just a few seconds from now on this April 4 America will pause remembered the days of the hour and the very minute. Doctor King was shot and killed. And the second floor of the Lorraine motel. His room just over my shoulder you can see the room there are three hosted. Now we're waiting for cells to chime in it we'll time 39 times symbolizing each year of his life. He had come to Memphis to take part in the protest march and on that he moved his death could deliver what would become his final prophetic speech. And as we wait for those bells and wish you join us now as a nation honors doctor. Okay. But we're here. Palin. New. And I. I. And we just heard that bell their ringing 39 times to mark. All the years of doctor king's life and just moments ago behind us they've laid a wreath right in front of the hotel room. Where Doctor King was shot dead. Wanna go to AB CC Boson summit the king center in Atlanta Steve you spoke with the daughter of Doctor King about the significance of this date her father's legacy. And the work still to be done on such an emotional day. And yes you know she talked about a number of issues. She talked about in the coming qualities he should talk to me about fighting poverty wouldn't. The issue that she underlying the most that are family wants to underline the most is gun violence at one point today and she and a large group. A people here marched up to the other side of this case senator. And melted in my god she said it was the first gun issue ever put her hands on her family's sports talk so significantly. Like gun violence her father's killed by a man with a grandmother who did it hurt my man with a god. He boasted Tommy for us tonight the eBay he'll have big resorted to special tribute honoring doctor mark. We now return to regular program and we're telling you that will be world news tonight David here on time Galveston man has good night. This has been a special report. From ABC news.

