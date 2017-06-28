Maryland firefighters revive dog saved from burning home

Maryland firefighters were able to revive a dog they rescued from a burning home on Monday, officials told ABC News.
0:40 | 06/28/17

Transcript for Maryland firefighters revive dog saved from burning home
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

