-
Now Playing: Maryland firefighters revive dog saved from burning home
-
Now Playing: Good Samaritan targeted, beaten after helping lost toddler
-
Now Playing: Strangers buy car for man who walks 3 miles to work
-
Now Playing: Helicopter rescues swimmer trapped in raging river
-
Now Playing: Goodwin fire rages in Arizona
-
Now Playing: NYPD seeks public's help in 2016 Central Park explosion
-
Now Playing: Father of 'Baby Doe' speaks in court
-
Now Playing: Experts warn of shark boom off Cape Cod
-
Now Playing: How to help friends take better photos of you
-
Now Playing: New app dubbed 'Tinder for Moms' aims to help mothers connect
-
Now Playing: Baseball fans put aside rivalry to save a life
-
Now Playing: 2 killed on train tracks in Washington, DC
-
Now Playing: Families say Netflix show triggered teens' suicides
-
Now Playing: 'Pharma bro' jury selection enters 3rd day
-
Now Playing: Tarantulas and scorpions found in abandoned apartment
-
Now Playing: Police officers face conspiracy charges in fatal teen shooting
-
Now Playing: 'The Big Bang Theory' star loses home in wildfire
-
Now Playing: Former homeless teen graduates at top of her class
-
Now Playing: 3 current or former Chicago officers indicted in connection with shooting death of Laquan McDonald
-
Now Playing: Syria may be prepping for another chemical weapons attack