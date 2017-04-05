Maryland police capture escaped prisoner, ending 5-day manhunt

More
Police found David Watson, 28, hiding Wednesday night in a small drainage pipe.
0:21 | 05/04/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Maryland police capture escaped prisoner, ending 5-day manhunt
Authorities in Maryland have found an escaped prisoner hiding in a drainage tunnel David Watson was tracked down with a thermal imaging camera. He'd been on the run since Friday. Watson escaped while being taken to a hospital he's serving more than a hundred years. In Delaware for attempted murder more details on his capture we'll come later this morning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47198895,"title":"Maryland police capture escaped prisoner, ending 5-day manhunt","duration":"0:21","description":"Police found David Watson, 28, hiding Wednesday night in a small drainage pipe.","url":"/US/video/maryland-police-capture-escaped-prisoner-ending-day-manhunt-47198895","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.