Transcript for Maryland police capture escaped prisoner, ending 5-day manhunt

Authorities in Maryland have found an escaped prisoner hiding in a drainage tunnel David Watson was tracked down with a thermal imaging camera. He'd been on the run since Friday. Watson escaped while being taken to a hospital he's serving more than a hundred years. In Delaware for attempted murder more details on his capture we'll come later this morning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.