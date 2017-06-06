Transcript for 2 Maryland teens found shot dead the night before high school graduation

Take a look over here you can see some of the remnants from what happened here overnight in the estates in Montgomery village ditch shattered glass from the windows of the vehicle. It was shot out around 10:45 Monday evening. All of this taking place in the 8200 block of gallery court. Police say a resident heard the sound of gunfire and called 911. When authorities arrived they found two people shot to death. In a four door dark blue green Honda. But some like hammer on metal let it make any sense though we should be doing that about 1030. So when I came on down. There were lot of police scared you can't keep your doors open the garage doors open what do you have to always be aware of what's going on and to get up in the morning and to find out that two individuals lost their lives somebody's relative somebody's brother sisters whoever it may be. Just a disheartening heats up. Montgomery county police have released the identity of the two victims in this case they are seventeen year old shot a new jar an eighteen year old ar ten is ever off of Germantown as of yet no suspect description has been released. In Montgomery village Suzanne Kennedy news channel late.

