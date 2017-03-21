Massive 8-alarm fire destroys multiple homes in Kansas

More
The fire broke out at an unoccupied apartment complex in Overland Park, Kansas.
0:44 | 03/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Massive 8-alarm fire destroys multiple homes in Kansas

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46271436,"title":"Massive 8-alarm fire destroys multiple homes in Kansas","duration":"0:44","description":"The fire broke out at an unoccupied apartment complex in Overland Park, Kansas.","url":"/US/video/massive-alarm-fire-destroys-multiple-homes-kansas-46271436","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.