Massive winter storm slams Northeast with snow after inland shift

A late-winter snowstorm bore down on the Northeast Tuesday, blanketing large swaths of the area in snow, but shifted inland, dramatically reducing the expected snowfall for the New York City area.
1:40 | 03/14/17

Transcript for Massive winter storm slams Northeast with snow after inland shift
Blizzard warnings now canceled for all major cities along the I 95 order. But the storm shifting more in mind the danger along the coast. Not over yet with the winds topping at least. Fifty miles an hour. We are still concerned about coastal flooding. From Pennsylvania to Maine millions did wake up to white out conditions. The morning commute treacherous. It was almost like cars speeding out despite snow pounds. In course. I am very worried it is isn't actually out here. Trying to keep up with mother nature. It's actually easier to move snow than it is to more vice obviously. So we're watching the weather hold. Temperatures from the new concerns prompting some travel restrictions in new York and statewide travel can remaining in effect in Connecticut. This is knowing when we're used to handling snow but when you get predictions of eighteen to thirty inches. With you know potentially. 45 and six in snowfalls and an hour that's when you have to. The monster storm also wreaking Havoc for air travelers grounding thousands of flights would major airlines. American southwest and united canceling all flights in and out of New York City for the day. Leaving empty gates and the ghost town of an airport. In DC. And a storm's impact that don't and there Amtrak also canceled their high speed service between new York and Boston and schools and at least nine states. Close today. It was vicar ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

