Transcript for Meet a group of sober New Yorkers celebrating St Patrick's Day

Having an accident today and here at the magic do and it's overstate actually stay at that Mike until here. Bounding and I don't really Ivins did the matter who it Edna Manley Manley. Government today. Why is it that you management company it was and I'm here in New York. Well it's amazing I almost lost family members alcohol and drug addiction that ten years ago. And six years ago on Saint Patrick's Day I was standing outside of that in the eagle. Watching the parade go blind and out of the corner of my eyes this young guy could have been more than twenty years old. Holding a cannon. A beer totally wasted with a bunch of his friends and he was wearing a T shirt that said thank Patrick's day today on the over tomorrow. I didn't pass judgment I just went up that would take way to get that featured group companies and hidden at all they sell a million of them that mine while in New Jersey. Right then a lightbulb lit up and I thought wow this day as a lot of talent and a lot more than getting wasted. It's like and the idea and the next year we spelled out in advance and everything has been usually and that's well. And its ground other cities. Bring you an act and magic age and many many know about more aren't alcohol. Don't let it much easier buddies do things I mean really celebrating the depth of the culture of the Irish beat. I don't know any nationality. That transfers to all all different nationalities of the death of its music and its dance. Some of the best advances in the United States are here today. All Ireland national championship playing so it's really about a culture and it's about one other thing saint Patrick himself. And most people don't know that tank packed it wasn't even Irish. It was actually a Losman was captain of the slain and a run out and Ireland and his life changed and he decided to go back. And convert the island so we celebrate well here because that all over the country. So I understand that here in New York City. The magic they portraying. I haven't seen big big thing. I don't want it and I think Reagan going on down in the united neighborhood need any right here. I think that it. Thousands and hello and year in Bentley apparently got happy lot. It actually. And every one. The end and Iranian art means that Clinton and unintentionally. Any Ireland. Yes it is and the great thing about this idea is that it can be done in a little town but did VP vote bargaining on the way pleasant Belfast this morning 5000. So if you just noticed over Saint Patrick's Day god or it. We'll tell you how to delegates very simple but we do ask you to get in touch as this is a very very modest means. If you wanna protect the name and its other people don't take advantage of it but trying to make money off. What is really simple to go and we'll show you how to do it. All right thank you so much now that a lot that the era over at Everett and magic and new. You don't even and you worked hard to put together so we have standing behind pirates can't I can't and let him. Merry merry and I'm adamantly. I'm program. I'm watching the early hours domain name got married later let me. And dining hall and saw Harris and amusement at. Coming up at about what it means for you love you written opinion that the man. And how hot and humid and. Telling him yeah. And that brings eight. Beautiful event like everybody panic and pain. Not every yeah without making them in. Can you think that. Hinting around that. I'd like to because they let Sony stereo thanks now Monday morning behind mountaineers it uses. Count me in her own land and 93. Among them out. You know I'm certain it's another. It's different when we let opinions on. Good thing I think actually date means yet. It means Irish music guys dancing. Being with your family friends and patented without you know it it's the difference. Out audit its have a good time all you need a friend and what about you let his majesty means you know. My dad's from Ireland and so are my campaigns and it doesn't Wear killing Michael McClinton the how and where it mean. You don't really showing that let you. No definitely not wearing gloves if you haven't been paying in his opinion mind and thinking what you. Zoning ordinance is so important Cyrus also earned him. Now at night I'm. And I was loving me it was only thing. Don't step that I didn't. Yeah. Marty it's not my let in my right well I haven't. I mean I think. Doug and it immediately and opening. Barack. Thing. Hang on you again. I thought Glenn. And it ain't a lot of look they're obligated anti. Ilunga-Mbenga. Yeah that kind you time you went around months before anybody back on it and we really and a minute. Yeah. I'm and is that not only doesn't end there. Yeah. Wow how great would that take you guys so my. That was grace I was meaning they're building it up and let I don't really know I think I'm doing. And you guys so my name and checking out so I think actually staying here in New York City and I am well loved and happy and acting.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.