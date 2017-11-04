Possible meteor lights up California night sky

A possible meteor was caught on video lighting up the night sky in California.
0:24 | 04/11/17

Comments
Transcript for Possible meteor lights up California night sky
Did you receive. Now was a bright meteors seen streaking across the skies of Southern California overnight the fireball caused. A lot of reaction on social media it only lasted a few seconds. Sightings were reported though from Santa Barbara to San Diego and as Far East as Phoenix some people thought it was a plane crash.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

