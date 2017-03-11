Transcript for 6 Miami firefighters fired for draping noose over black colleague's family photo, officials say

The African American firefighter racially targeted by coworkers telling us off camera he isn't ready to comment on what happened. Multiples sources telling local ten news it was here fire station number twelve north west 46 street. Where the black firefighters belongings including family pictures or vandalized. And they noose. Was found in his locker. And it didn't stop there. Miami city manager Daniel Alfonso saying in a statement an incident occurred in whatever fire stations embodies sexually explicit. And racially offensive conduct. In addition an investigation continues to lesser involvement by others who were at the station. We cannot and will not tolerate behavior that is this respectful our full compromises the integrity of the department. Tonight Miami's firefighters' union also responding saying. We expect all of our members to be provided a safe comfortable workplace. And also to fair and complete investigations. And just this it when it's warranted. We are very disturbed by the allegations that look forward to the opportunity. To review all the facts.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.