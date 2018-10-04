Transcript for Miami gay couple allegedly assaulted during pride event

If you see anything come you know make it didn't make. But mostly was MySpace wasn't his part you know. Well they're nature a lot of guys and Dmitry going off bear the scars of what they call hate fueled violence. They say was completely unprovoked. But that they waved we were like. Dre is and everything worked together so. From he's taking s.'s late hate crime. Surveillance video shows the beat down that happened just after 730 Sunday night. You can see the four suspects approached about a guy and Lugo an off outside the public restroom on this street and ocean drive. As the couple were walking home for the Miami Beach gay pride parade. And celebrations. To vodka says he was affectionately hugging him going off from behind. As they exited the restroom when the four suspects couldn gay slurs and Spanish and Dan attacked. We're outside you know come about from and then he hit him. And then a real big guy you know and he was already on the floor and and feel that you have people came in is that you can. According to police are good samaritan saw the men being attacked and tried to help only to also receive a violent beat down. He was attacked as well the four subjects fled the area in a calm demeanor or just walking away. Miami Beach police releasing this photo of the four suspects hoping someone out there knows of these guys are and can help identify them and bring them to justice. Why not me like us you know. Why you still do things Hopkins you know and basically here in Miami.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.