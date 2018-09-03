Miami nightclub under investigation over dancer's riding white horse into crowd

More
The city of Miami and its police force are investigating Mokai Lounge.
0:35 | 03/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Miami nightclub under investigation over dancer's riding white horse into crowd
Okay. Okay. OK. I. Okay. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53640243,"title":"Miami nightclub under investigation over dancer's riding white horse into crowd","duration":"0:35","description":"The city of Miami and its police force are investigating Mokai Lounge.","url":"/US/video/miami-nightclub-investigation-dancers-riding-white-horse-crowd-53640243","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.