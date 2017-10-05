Michigan school program: '13 Reasons Why Not' suicide

More
The Oxford, Michigan school features student stories about reasons to live.
2:06 | 05/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Michigan school program: '13 Reasons Why Not' suicide

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47320824,"title":"Michigan school program: '13 Reasons Why Not' suicide","duration":"2:06","description":"The Oxford, Michigan school features student stories about reasons to live.","url":"/US/video/michigan-school-program-13-reasons-suicide-47320824","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.