Transcript for MSU discouraged student from reporting alleged rape by athletes, lawsuit says

The lawsuit alleges that three unnamed basketball players took turns rate being an unnamed female student back in 2015. The players had just returned to campus after losing in the final four. The student alleges he was tricked into going to an off campus apartment. With the promise of a party and she believes she was drugged in a lawsuit she reports she was held down and read from behind by all three the woman is still a student on campus. She is doing as well but in fact there were compliment her on something like that she. Hands moving out. Her attorney says Michigan State University failed to take action and counselors encouraged her not to report the crime to police. The allegation reading quote. Plaintiff was told by Michigan State University counseling center staff that they had seen a lot of cases. With guys with big names and the best thing to do is just get yourself better. Implying to the plaintive that it would not be in the plaintiffs best interest to report the incident to law enforcement. Essentially the Kurt. Com. Or. More. Adults. Students on campus that I spoke with say. They're disappointed to hear about this but they say that's what works when it comes to certain athletes. Honestly I can't say I was that surprised. Some similar things like that before. Layered Sar. The administration covering up you know what he did. And now this we as students are being prioritized but they do hope this lawsuit will prompt change. The situations like this scenario brought to life that's me hopes he's on the future and it does. I did reach out to the university for a comment tonight in a spokesperson says the university will not be making comments. As far as this lawsuit it is demanding a jury trial as far as whether there will be criminal action against these three unnamed basketball players. That will be up to a prosecutor and this student involved to seek those charges in East Lansing preempt Palmer any seven action news.

