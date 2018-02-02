Military looking at possible cellphone ban at the Pentagon

The cellphone review is also looking at other electronic devices.
Transcript for Military looking at possible cellphone ban at the Pentagon
And the Defense Department is considering banning all cell phones at the Pentagon a military spokesperson said they're looking at ways to maintain electronic security. Her view was also expanded to include wearable electronics with GPS capability. After heat not generated by a fitness tracker identified routes used by American troops worldwide.

