Military jet spectators left in a cloud of dust

More
Lt. Brandon Hempler's low takeoff gave two onlookers a thrill.
0:45 | 02/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Military jet spectators left in a cloud of dust
Okay. Okay. Okay. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53419897,"title":"Military jet spectators left in a cloud of dust","duration":"0:45","description":"Lt. Brandon Hempler's low takeoff gave two onlookers a thrill.","url":"/US/video/military-jet-spectators-left-cloud-dust-53419897","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.